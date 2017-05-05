Sarah Huckabee Sanders: 5 Things To Know About White House Deputy Press Secretary

REX/Shutterstock

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is no longer playing second fiddle to Sean Spicer. The Deputy White House Press Secretary finally got to lead a press briefing, showing what an alternative to Spicey looks like. Learn more about her here.

1. She’s the White House Deputy Press Secretary

Sean Spicer has gotten the fame and glory, for better or for worse, for being the White House press secretary, but Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 34, is the brains behind the operation. The political consultant, now the White House deputy press secretary, has been out on the field, mostly, defending President Donald Trump’s remarks and tweets on television. But when Spicer was called away to his Naval Reserves duties on May 5 and 6, she got to stand behind the podium and lead the press briefing.

2. She started her political work on her father’s 2002 gubernatorial campaign

Sarah’s first job in politics was working as a field consultant for her father, former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee‘s 2002 reelection campaign. She also served as the national political director for her dad’s 2008 presidential campaign, and managed his 2016 presidential campaign, as well.

3. She was named one of TIME‘s “40 Under 40”

Sarah made the prestigious TIME magazine “40 Under 40” in politics list in 2010 for being a “new civic leader.” In the interview, she said that her father was her political hero/inspiration, but that she respected (now former) President Barack Obama for the work he was doing for underprivileged youth. “I hope more people will join him in his efforts,” she said.

4. She worked on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign

Don’t get it wrong; Sarah was one of the main advisors on her father’s 2016 presidential run, but when it became clear that he wasn’t going to win the GOP nomination, she switched candidates. Sarah became one of Trump’s top advisors, running communications for coalitions.

5. She’s married to a member of Mike Huckabee’s campaign team

Sarah’s husband is Bryan Chatfield Sanders, her father’s 2016 campaign media consultant. They married in 2010.

