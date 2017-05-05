Madeleine McCann: 5 Things To Know About The 3-Year-Old Who Vanished In Portugal

REX/Shutterstock

Ten years later, the case of missing British toddler Madeleine McCann still captivates the world. Maddie vanished from a resort in Portugal when she was three, without a trace. Learn more about the heartbreaking case here.

1. It’s the 10-year anniversary of her disappearance

Madeleine McCann was just three years old when she vanished from the resort where her family was staying in Portugal. There was nothing that could help authorities figure out what happened. It was like the British toddler disappeared into thin air. Ten years after her disappearance, she still has not been found. The case remains open in Portugal, and her family is still hoping for her return.

2. Her parents were once suspects

Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann were considered official suspects in her disappearance until 2008, when the Portuguese attorney general declared there was no evidence to tie them to the atrocious crime. The McCanns, as well as family friends, were supposedly checking in on the sleeping kids every 30 minutes while eating at a restaurant just 60 yards away from the rented home. Some cruel people called the family the “McScams”, accusing them of lying about Maddie’s disappearance.

3. There have been leads on the case, but no arrests

Before Maddie’s parents were suspects, police narrowed in on Robert Murat, a British man living in Portugal, but eventually dropped the case. There was no evidence tying him to the disappearance, and he was awarded money and apologies from the UK media. There was new hope in 2013, six years after Maddie’s disappearance, when British police released sketches of potential suspects. In 2014, police said they were looking at a man who assaulted five British girls on vacation in the same area of Portugal. Still, nothing came of it and nobody has been charged.

4. The investigation is still open

Ten years later, British police are still searching from Madeline. Operation Grange began in 2011, and $15.7 million has been spent on the investigation in the last six years. There are currently four detectives, down from the initial 30, working on the case. In March, the UK Home Office approved an additional $103,000 to keep the case open through September 2017.

5. The Met Police Assistant Commissioner said they’re not giving up hope

Met Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said, “It’s unusual to have a case like this where you’re doing a missing person investigation where 10 years on, we still don’t have definitive evidence about exactly what has happened. And that’s why we’re open-minded, even though people are pessimistic about the prospects, because we don’t have definitive evidence of what’s happened to Madeleine.”

