Emmanuel Macron: 5 Things To Know About The French Presidential Candidate

Groomed for greatness? Emmanuel Macron is the 39-year-old candidate favored to become the next French president. The politician is facing off with Marine Le Pen, but if he secures enough votes, he’ll make history. Learn all about him here!

1.) Emmanuel Macron won the first round of votes!

The politician, 39, whose real name is Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron, nabbed the most votes on April 23. He reportedly won the first round with 23.8% of the vote, and will be taking on French lawyer and politician Marine Le Pen, 48, in a two-person runoff election on May 7.

2.) He married his high school drama teacher, who is 24 years his senior.

Emmanuel tied the knot with Brigitte Macron, 64, in 2007, so he clearly falls for mature women! He attended her literature classes and she was in charge of the theater class he attended. She now plays a pivotal role in his campaign. He’s previously described their romance as “a love often clandestine, often hidden, misunderstood by many before imposing itself.” Only one year after divorcing her husband, she exchanged vows with Emmanuel and they’ve been together since.

3.) The politician has a shot at becoming France’s youngest president!

Emmanuel is only 39-years-old and his birthday is Dec. 21, 1997. If he does secure the job, he will become French Republic’s youngest-ever president (aside from prior eras). He’s never run for political office, but from 2012 to 2014, the former upstart banker served a senior role in President Francis Hollande‘s staff as deputy secretary-general of the Élysée. Emmanuel was also appointed as the Minister of the Economy and helped push through business-friendly reforms.

4.) He hopes to transform his country for the better.

“I am for an open society. I am for a progressive world. I do not propose to reform France; I propose to transform it at its deepest level,” Emmanuel said in regards to his opponent’s views, during an interview with the New York Times. “Do you want to strengthen Europe, to have a strong reformed France, or do you just want to leave this world and return to the 19th century?”

5.) Emmanuel is pro-European union.

Marine promised to withdraw France from the European union, but Emmanuel hopes to do the opposite. “I propose to restore the credibility of France in the eyes of Germany, to convince Berlin in the next six months to adopt an active investment policy and move towards greater solidarity in Europe,” he said during an interview, Express reports. We’ll see what happens next!

