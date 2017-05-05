Canelo Alvarez Vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: 5 Things About The Epic Boxing Match

REX/Shutterstock

Let’s get ready to rumble! Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will finally be facing off in Las Vegas on May 6. Fans can hardly wait to see the skilled boxers take the stage. Haven’t heard much about them? Here’s everything you need to know!

1.) Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. are both from Mexico.

On May 6th, at 9pm EST, Canelo Alvarez, 26, will take on his longtime foe, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., 31, for up to twelve rounds in a highly anticipated boxing match held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Both fighters will do everything they can to defend their country and reign victorious! The title of the greatest Mexican boxer alive is at stake, so it’s going to be epic.

2.) Canelo has technically only lost ONE match throughout his illustrious career.

The 26-year-old Mexican middleweight boxer, whose real name is Santos Saul Alvarez Barragan, has managed to win all but two of his fights. One was a tie and the other was a loss, after he was defeated by Floyd Mayweather in 2013. Canelo is no flash in the pan as proven by his stats, since he’s held the WBC middleweight title, the WBC light middleweight title and more.

3.) Julio is ready to overcome any obstacle!

Julio was born into boxing royalty and became a champion is his own right. After overcoming years of drug suspensions and missing weight, Julio is ready to wow the crowd with his skills in the ring. He and Canelo are bitter rivals and the sold-out match is expected to be of historic proportions, considering they are both actively popular fighters and both have solid fan bases.

4.) Canelo values his opponents skills, but thinks he has the gusto to defeat him.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. is one of the best, if not the best fighter in history,” Canelo said through a translator at the final pre-fight news conference. “I grew up watching him and learned a lot from him, but that won’t have any influence when I fight his son. [Julio] lacks the discipline to be the best. He has had so many highs and lows in his career.”

5.) Julio isn’t afraid of taking on his rival, once and for all.

“I don’t know specifically why he doesn’t like me or this animosity exists,” Julio said. “Maybe because I’m the son of Julio Cesar Chavez, I don’t know. That could be one of the reasons. We don’t always pick who we’re going to be, but I can tell you this: I am the son of a legend, but some of — all of — my accomplishments have come from my work. I’m the one who wins these fights, and I think one of the reasons they picked me is because I put on good fights.” We’ll be tuning in!

