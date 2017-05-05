Ice Hockey World Championship USA Vs. Germany: Live Stream The Group Stage

REX/Shutterstock

While the NHL playoffs are still going on, players whose teams didn’t make it in are helping the U.S. battle for the Ice Hockey World Championship. First up is Team Germany and we’ve got your live stream details for the game on May 5 at 2:15pm EST.

There’s a benefit for NHL stars whose teams aren’t competing for the Stanley Cup as they get to help Team USA battle it out for the Ice Hockey World Championship. The U.S. opens the tourney against host country Germany and are looking good after a 5-1 pre-opening win against Italy on May 2.

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin scored twice, while Winnipeg Jets star Jacob Trouba had a goal and an assist in the contest. Team USA has two goaltenders sharing duties between the pipes with Jimmy Howard of the Red Wings and the Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck, and against Italy Jimmy allowed one goal on 10 shots, while Connor allowed one on 11 shots. Yay USA!

Jeff Blashill, head coach of Team USA, said he’s looking forward the opening game. “I’m sure it will be a fun atmosphere here with us playing the host country. It’s a big challenge right out of the gate. I like the progress we’ve made and we look forward to getting the tournament here.” U.S. Captain Connor Murphy is equally stoked. “There’s a lot of excitement. Guys have seen the city a bit for a day. We had a good couple practices and we’re anxious to play on the big stage. I’m sure the crowd will be crazy here.”

