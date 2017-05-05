Houston Rockets Vs. San Antonio Spurs Game 3 Live Stream: Watch The NBA Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

What a contest! The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs are tied up 1-1 in their Western Conference semi-final series. We’ve got your way to watch the action via live stream when the game tips off at 9:30pm EST on May 5.

The most thrilling match-up in the NBA playoffs has turned out to be the San Antonio Spurs versus the Houston Rockets, as both teams are so worthy of making the Western Conference finals. Game three sees the action move to the Toyota Center after the Spurs got home court advantage for their first two meetings.

San Antonio got revenge for their awful opening game of the series by destroying the Rockets 121-96 in a complete blowout in game two on May 3. However the win was bittersweet as superstar Tony Parker, 34, suffered a leg injury in the fourth quarter after taking a bad landing, holding on to his left knee and grimacing in pain. He had to be carried off the court and it was later revealed he ruptured his left quadriceps tendon and will miss the remainder of the playoffs. OUCH!!!

The Spurs did the unthinkable in game one, losing at home in a crushing 126-99 collapse at the hands of MVP candidate James Harden, 27, and his crew. “Game 1 is good for us,” the bearded one said with no hint of joy, “but we’ve got to get greedy.” That means he did not take the big win for granted and wanted to come back just as big in their second game in San Antonio before the action headed home to Houston.

The stubs for game three of the teams’ match-up are literally the hottest tickets in the NBA playoffs, going for a resale value of $338. That’s the second-most expensive resale average on the market to-date, just behind the Utah Jazz ‘ home game against the Golden State Warriors on May 4, went for $363 according to ticket reseller SeatGeek. Both the Spurs and the Rockets are so good that it’s no wonder everyone wants to be there in Houston to feel the energy.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this series, the Spurs or the Rockets?

