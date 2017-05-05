Anaheim Ducks Vs. Edmonton Oilers Game 5 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

It’s back to Anaheim for the Ducks as their NHL playoff series with the Edmonton Oilers moves into a pivotal game five with the series ties 2-2. We’ve got your way to watch the action go down when the puck drops at 10:30pm EST on May 5.

It’s on to a critical game five in the Anaheim Ducks versus Edmonton. While the Oilers took the first two games of the series, the quackers answered back with a 6-3 win in game three then a 4-3 overtime victory in game four to keep them alive in the Stanley Cup hunt. Now the action moves back to Anaheim’s Honda Center and the Ducks are hoping for a home win to go ahead in the series.

“We had our swings,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said after the game. “We carried the pace in the first period, and that’s a good sign. We found a way to score a huge goal to send it into overtime, and that’s a positive,” referring to Oilers forward Drake Caggiula, who tied the game at the 18:18 mark in the third period.

🎥: @jsilfverberg33 mic'd up for his game-winning overtime goal and the locker room celebration! #LetsGoDucks pic.twitter.com/iIDoI0cGHB — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) May 4, 2017

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf, 31, scored two goals in game four and assisted on two others that kept Anaheim’s playoff hopes alive He also made squad history as his deuces in the second period were the 35th and 36th of his postseason career, breaking Teemu Selanne’s franchise record. “He’s been the difference in this series for us,” forward Andrew Cogliano said after the game. “When he starts playing like he can, I think our whole team just follows suit. There’s no word to describe how good he’s been.”



