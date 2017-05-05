Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Toronto Raptors Game 3 Live Stream: Watch The NBA Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a roll without a single 2017 NBA playoff game loss, and they’re looking to make it 7-0 in game three against the Toronto Raptors. The action tips off at 7pm EST on May 5 and we’ve got your way to watch online via live stream.

Maybe the power of Drake can help lift the Toronto Raptors up over the Cleveland Cavaliers in game three of their NBA playoff series. The 6’s favorite son will likely be sitting court side cheering on his beloved team and taunting the Cavs as much as he can. So far LeBron James, 32, and his crew have absolutely destroyed Toronto 2-0 in the Eastern Conference semi-finals round at Quicken Loans Area, now the action shifts to Air Canada Centre, a.k.a. Drizzy’s second home!

In game two on May 3, the Cavaliers mopped the floor with the Raptors 125-103 which was an even more impressive drubbing than game one. King James became the fourth player in league history to make 300 threes in the NBA playoffs and got a standing ovation and lively MVP chants as he headed to the bench with 39 points on 10-14 shooting. What an outing, the man is a machine!

The Cavs gave the Raptors a powerful pounding in game one with a decisive 116-105 win. Toronto fell behind 30-18 in the first quarter but battled back in the second and third to within single digits before completely giving up in the fourth. While Cleveland was well rested with eight days off since sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the first round, the Raps just didn’t bring the energy and had an even bigger meltdown in game two.

LeBron provided all the insight future opponents need in going up against him going into the series. “I don’t think about the past or the future,” he said. “I’m all about the present. That’s my whole mindset, ‘How can we get this win? Today is Game 1. How can we get this win? How can we play? What can I do to help our team be successful?’ That’s how I’m able to stay fresh, because I don’t think about the past and the future is a mystery. So I’ve got to live in the present.”

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this series, the Cavaliers or the Raptors?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.