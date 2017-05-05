Taylor Swift: Did Gigi Hadid Just Reveal The Singer’s Whereabouts During Hiatus?

SplashNews

Where has Taylor Swift BEEN?! Fans have been buzzing over the possibilities for the last three months, and Gigi Hadid may have finally revealed her whereabouts during an outing on May 4. AH!

Taylor Swift, 27, hasn’t been seen out in public since her Feb. 4 concert in Houston, and fans have been dying to know where she’s been hiding out this whole time. Well, Gigi Hadid, 22, was photographed walking into the singer’s apartment in New York City on May 4 — could that mean Tay’s spending time in NYC?!

In the pics, Gigi rocked plaid, green pants with a matching jacket and sheer shirt, while carrying a Polaroid camera with her as she entered the building. Tay’s squad is known for taking Polaroid photos, so maybe they got together for a girls’ night and snapped some shots?!

It’s recently been reported that Taylor has been spending time in Nashville, away from the paparazzi, where she’s working on her upcoming album. If she has been in New York this whole time, though, it’s hard to believe we wouldn’t have seen her once, considering photographers stakeout outside her apartment there. Maybe she just arrived!? Or, maybe Gigi was just looking after something in the apartment for her?

Since her Houston concert in February, Taylor has only posted on Instagram twice — first, at the beginning of March to congratulate Lorde on her new song, “Green Light,” and again on May 3 with a similar post for HAIM. She’s truly disappeared from the public eye with no indication of what she’s actually been doing this whole time. The last ten years have been crazy and non-stop for the 27-year-old, so we don’t blame her for wanting a break — but we have to selfishly hope there’s new music on the way!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Taylor is in New York City?!

