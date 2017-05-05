Taylor Swift ‘Entirely Focused’ On New Music: An Announcement Is Coming ‘Soon’

Get excited, Swifties! It’s been a long three months without our girl, Taylor Swift, but it won’t be long before we finally hear from her again, according to a new report. Yep, new music is on the way, guys!

Taylor Swift, 27, has not been seen or photographed in public for three months now, but finally, we’re getting some new updates as to why. “Taylor has been writing and recording her new album in Nashville for the last several months,” an insider tells E! News. “She has been working on it around the clock and will be making an announcement soon.”

The site doesn’t specify how soon “soon” is, but the source adds that Tay “has been entirely focused on [music] and not much else. She has been 100 percent dedicated to making music the last few months and that’s it.”

Aside from a New York City sighting in January and a highly-publicized Houston concert at the beginning of February, Taylor hasn’t been seen out in public in 2017 at all. Oh, and since that February concert, she’s also only posted on Instagram twice, and it was just to congratulate her friends, Lorde and HAIM, on releasing new music.

It certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if the 27-year-old was in Nashville this whole time — after all, it’s a lot more private than New York or L.A. However, fans began speculating that Tay returned to the Big Apple this week because Gigi Hadid, 22, was photographed heading to her apartment! Maybe an announcement is coming sooner than we think!?

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Taylor will make an announcement? Are you excited for new music?