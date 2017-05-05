Rihanna’s Surprising Phone Call To Chris Brown: She Tells Him ‘I Love You’ On His B-Day

REX/Shutterstock

Cinco de Mayo is already starting off with a bang for Chris Brown! It’s his 28th birthday and to make it even more special, he got a call from the one and only Rihanna. HollywoodLife.com is EXCLUSIVELY reporting that the ‘Anti’ artist called him and told him the magic three words: ‘I Love You.’ Read on for all the details.

Chris Brown, who just turned 28 on May 5, is getting all sorts of love on his birthday. His fans are blowing up his Instagram account by the thousands to wish him a happy birthday. And while the singer is grateful that his fans are showering him with love, he’s even more excited that his wild and spontaneous ex Rihanna, 29, called him on his special day.

“Rih was not about to let this day go by without hitting Chris up on his birthday,” a source close to the pop diva told HollywoodLife.com. “They FaceTimed and when he picked up she immediately started singing him happy birthday. He was speechless,” the source continued. “His eyes lit up and he had the biggest smile on his face. He was bobbing his head when she was singing and when she was done he was like wow. They talked briefly and she told him I love you.” That’s what’s up Rih! We’re sure that very much made Chris’ day for real for real.

Breezy must have felt humbled by getting that type of love from his ex on his birthday, considering his other ex, Karrueche Tran, 28, gave him a birthday present he wasn’t expecting. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Breezy was served with restraining order papers while celebrating his birthday in Houston. Karrueche had previously filed the restraining order in Los Angeles back on Feb. 17 and has been trying to serve him ever since.

HollywoodLifers, do you want to see Chris and Rihanna back together?

