Alex and the task force are hard at work uncovering what the Collaborators’ are planning in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the May 8 episode of ‘Quantico.’ They all soon realize, with help from a friendly face, that innocent lives are at risk if they don’t stop the Collaborators’ next attack.

The Collaborators are up to something, and it’s up to the task force to figure out what it is and stop them from hurting anyone else. As Alex (Priyanka Chopra), Shelby (Johanna Braddy), Owen (Blair Underwood), and Miranda (Aunjanue Ellis) begin to throw out ideas in our EXCLUSIVE preview, Will (Jay Armstrong Johnson) walks in with facts that blow everyone away.

He did some digging into the plane crash the Collaborators orchestrated, and he discovered some startling information. He believes the avionics system is of value to the Collaborators, and that the crash wasn’t just about making money.

The Collaborators want to get their hands on the avionics system because it will allow them to take control of planes. The Collaborators are clearly planning another terrorist attack to further push their agenda. “If they do, this would be a terrorist take on a national scale that we haven’t seen since 9/11,” Miranda says.

Knowing Alex and the rest of the task force, they’ll stop at nothing to stop the Collaborators from enacting their plan. The task force may have hit a low point after Claire’s resignation, but they’re not letting the bad guys win again. Come back to HollywoodLife.com after the May 8 episode for an EXCLUSIVE post-mortem interview with producer Beth Schacter! Quantico airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

