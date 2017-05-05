Porn Star Attacked By Shark: Watch As Her Foot Is Bitten In Horrifying Video

This is beyond scary! Porn star Molly Cavalli jumped in a cage to film with sharks to make a commercial, but ended up getting attacked! The shocking video looked straight out of ‘Jaws.’ Is Molly okay after her terrifying encounter?

This will totally make us think twice about taking a dip in the ocean this summer! Porn star Molly Cavalli had to get a whomping 20 stitches on her foot after a lemon shark bit her. She was filming an ad for a sex camera off the coast of Florida, but even the underwater cage did not stop one of the sharks from getting her! Thankfully Molly has been doing okay since her terrifying attack. She has been “in good spirits and grateful for her quick recovery,” her employer Camsoda explained in the video description. Thank goodness!

The video started out like so many shark attack movies. Molly happily danced on the boat and seemed super excited to get in the water as she flaunted her bright one piece thong bathing suit. There was a cage to protect her so she probably thought that she’d be safe. Things took a scary turn when she got in the water and we started to feel like we were watching Jaws or The Shallows! Molly was swimming in the cage and all of a sudden there was blood everywhere. The crew helped pull a hysterically crying Molly to safety on the boat.

We should definitely warn you that once Molly got on the boat, the camera did show her bite. If you get squeamish at the sight of blood, this probably isn’t a video you should check out. The cut itself was terribly large, but it did look like it was really deep. Thankfully everyone was okay and Molly has recovered! Will you be getting in the ocean this summer after seeing this scary video?

