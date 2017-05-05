Paris Jackson Signs First Fashion Campaign: New Face Of Calvin Klein In Huge Deal

REX/Shutterstock

Congrats are in order for Paris Jackson! She has just signed a massive seven-figure deal to be the new ‘face and body’ of Calvin Klein, according to a report.

Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris Jackson, 19, has landed a huge fashion campaign with Calvin Klein, Page Six reported on May 5.

A source told them:

“This deal is to make Paris the new face and body of Calvin Klein. The deal — which is just about to be signed — is huge, worth seven figures, many millions. Expect to see Paris in huge ad campaigns and on many red carpets in Calvin Klein.”

In fact, she attended the Met Gaga in NYC on May 1 wearing a black Calvin Klein by Appointment dress. She attended as a guest of Calvin Klein and the brand’s new designer Raf Simons.

The Met Gala is only for the fashion elite, so the fact that she was a guest of Calvin Klein’s was a major deal!

Page Six reported that she shot the cover of Vogue Australia this week as well. Paris was just cast in an untitled movie also starring Charlize Theron. She will play “an edgy 20-year-old,” reports our sister site Deadline.

The model and actress is taking Hollywood by storm! We are so happy for her!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Paris Jackson & Calvin Klein are a good fit?

