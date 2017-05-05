‘Once Upon A Time’ Musical Episode: A Track-By-Track Review Of Each Song

The ‘Once Upon A Time’ musical episode is still two days away, but the soundtrack is out now! As the ‘OUAT’ lover that I am, I’m listening to every single song and revealing all my thoughts!

1. “Powerful Magic” — Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas

The first song on the Once Upon A Time musical soundtrack is a really good one. There’s no doubt about it, Ginnifer Goodwin, 38, can sing. Like, really sing. This girl needs to be cast in a Disney movie musical ASAP. “Powerful Magic” sounds like it could be from an actual Disney movie. Josh Dallas, 38, gives the song his all and he’s unbelievably charming.

2. “The Queen Sings” — Lana Parrilla, Giancarlo Esposito, Lee Arenberg, Tony Amendola, Bevereley Elliott, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas

This is a very Les Miserables number with everyone singing their dialogue. I’m not crazy about this song. It’s pretty much just leading into the Evil Queen’s big number.

3. “Love Doesn’t Stand A Chance” — Lana Parrilla, Giancarlo Esposito, Lee Arenberg, Tony Amendola, Bevereley Elliott, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas

Talk about a rock-inspired number. The song doesn’t quite fit in with the rest of the tunes featured in the musical episode, but Lana is FIERCE.

4. “Revenge Is Mine” — Colin O’Donoghue & Pirates

We all know Colin O’Donoghue, 36, can sing, so the musical episode was the perfect opportunity for him to show off his vocals. “Revenge Is Mine” is a super fun song, with Colin’s talents shining bright. You can tell he’s having a blast with this performance along with his pirates.

5. “Wicked Always Wins” — Rebecca Mader

Naturally, “Wicked Always Wins” gives off serious Wicked vibes. Only a few cast members got solos, and Rebecca Mader, 40,, was one of them. This number is okay, I was just expecting more. I felt like the song was trying to go somewhere, but it just didn’t quite get there.

6. Charmings Vs. Evil Queen — Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas & Lana Parrilla

This just combines “Powerful Magic” and “Love Doesn’t Stand a Chance.” Nothing new here.

7. “Emma’s Theme” — Jennifer Morrison

The song starts out really slow, giving us more of a listen at the gorgeous orchestra behind the music. Jennifer Morrison’s voice is soft and ethereal. Who knew she had this in her? This is Emma’s theme, and the song definitely gets inside Emma’s head. She realizes — in song — that she can defeat the Black Fairy. Her parents put a song inside her heart that’s more powerful than dark magic. This song was the perfect one for Emma and Jennifer’s voice.

8. “A Happy Beginning” — Entire cast

I could listen to Colin and Jennifer read a phone book, so getting the chance to hear them make sweet, sweet music is a dream come true. The whole cast soon joins in for a wonderful final tune. “A Happy Beginning” is definitely one of the best songs on the soundtrack. If you don’t have tears in your eyes by the time you finish listening, then you have no heart.

The Once Upon A Time musical episode airs Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The soundtrack is available to purchase now on iTunes.

