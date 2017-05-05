Nikki Reed Reveals The Sex Of Her & Ian Somerhalder’s Baby? See The Potential Evidence

Courtesy of Instagram

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder thrilled their fans by sharing a photo of the very pregnant mommy to be on May 4, and did they just tip us off as to the sex of the baby? We’ve got their big hint!

We could not be happier for Nikki Reed, 28, and Ian Somerhalder, 38, becoming first time parents. The couple announced the news on Instagram in a gorgeous photo of The Vampire Diaries star kissing his wife’s pregnant belly. Already fans think that the pair has tipped off the world that they’re having a boy thanks to the color of the outfit she’s wearing in the beautiful pic. It comes from her new sustainable clothing brand Bayou With Love and the chambray dress is in baby blue! Could it be baby BOY blue?

Nikki could have picked any color in making the announcement, so the fact that she went with the high-necked all-blue dress seems like she’s telegraphing to us that they’re having a boy. She’s been showing off adorable outfits from Bayou With Love on her Instagram page that have included cute tie-dye prints and even a cute blush rose scarf and pantsuit, so going with a blue look has fans sure that she’s having a son. The actress’ belly is big enough that she’s definitely in her second trimester, so the couple could have found out the sex of their child by now.

Her precious announcement came with the message, “Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt. We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together. We can’t wait to meet you…Love, Your parents,” Aww, we’re melting!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nikki is hinting to fans that she’s expecting a boy?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.