MTV Hosting College Signing Day Live Stream — All The Details You Need To Know

Where you go to college is one of the biggest decisions in any young person’s life. May 5 is National College Signing Day and we’ve got your way to watch along as Michelle Obama hosts the big event on MTV’s Facebook live stream.

It’s SO great to see Michelle Obama back encouraging the youth of America to seek a higher education. When she was First Lady, College Signing Day was a signature event for her and she’ll be back at it again on May 5. In her first big event as a private citizen, Michelle will be heading a star-studded event at The Public Theater in New York City, which MTV will host and live stream on their Facebook page.

“One of the greatest honors of my life was serving as your first lady, and one of my greatest joys is hearing the stories of young people like you pursuing your dreams through education,” Michelle said when she announced the event on Apr. 26. “I love hearing about how you’ve challenged yourself, how you’ve overcome obstacles. You are working to create a life that you can be proud of and I want you to know that I’m rooting for you every step of the way. Trust me, you’ve got this.” OMG we have missed this woman so much!

More than 1,000 events will be held nationwide College Signing Day and high school seniors are encouraged to tweet out selfies with their college gear and the hashtag #CollegeSigningDay. The event started as part of her Reach Higher initiative through the White House back in 2014, when the event was held in San Antonio. She supported it every year since in Detroit (2015) and Harlem (2016). Even though she’s no longer our first lady, she’s still trying to make a difference in the lives of American students. Could this woman BE any more amazing? She pledged that her service to our country wouldn’t end just because she wasn’t in the White House, and already Michelle is making good on that promise.

The New York event will have plenty of star power, as Andy Cohen, Billy Eichner, former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, iJustine, The Americans stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, Michael B. Jordan, Neil Patrick Harris, Nick Cannon, Questlove and Zoe Kravitz are among those scheduled to join students from over 200 students from NYC area schools as they celebrate which college they plan to attend.

