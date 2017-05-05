Madeleine McCann: 3 Theories On What Happened To Tot Who Vanished 10 Years Ago

REX/Shutterstock

Madeleine McCann’s disappearance is still horrifying and puzzling ten years later. Plenty of theories exist over what truly happened to the three-year-old who vanished from her room on vacation in Portugal. Here are three of the biggest speculations on why poor Maddie disappeared.

1. It was allegedly a burglary gone wrong

This theory has been scoffed at by police, but it’s still plausible. Some have speculated that burglars broke into the McCanns rented home in Portugal, where Maddie and her younger twin brothers were sleeping, and snatched her when she woke up. Police don’t put any weight on this “absurd” theory because there was absolutely no evidence of a burglary. Carlos Anjos, the former head of the Portuguese police officers’ union told BBC at the time, “Not even a wallet disappeared, no television disappeared, nothing else disappeared. A child disappeared.”

2. She allegedly wandered off by herself

Maddie could have woken up and left the home by herself, possibly to look for her parents, investigative journalist (and former police officer) Mark Williams-Thomas told ITV at the time: “I think Maddie was aware [her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann] were in the tapas bar in the resort. In order to get to the bar, you have to come out of the premises, walk on a public road and go back in again.” Maddie could have gotten lost, or sadly been in a terrible accident and died while out by herself, he speculated.

3. She was allegedly abducted by a pedophile

This is the most heartbreaking, nauseating scenario. There are apparently 38 known pedophiles in the Algarve, the area of Portugal where Maddie disappeared. There have been seven sexual assaults on the children of tourists in the past four years, according to local authorities. One incident also apparently happened a month after Maddie’s disappearance in 2007. The assaults were all eerily similar: someone broke into the vacation homes and molested the children inside. It’s theorized that the same could have happened to Maddie, and then the pedophile progressed to potentially abducting her or killing her.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by the theories about Maddie’s disappearance?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.