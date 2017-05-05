Loretta Lynn: Country Music Legend Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

REX/Shutterstock

Oh no! Loretta Lynn, the country music icon behind ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter,’ was rushed to a Nashville hospital late at night on May 4 after suffering a life-threatening stroke inside her home. Read on for all the heartbreaking details!

This is so worrying! Legendary country music singer Loretta Lynn, 85, was rushed to the hospital on May 4 after suffering a stroke. The heartbreaking announcement, that now has fans praying for her health, was made on her official website. Loretta was taken to a hospital in the Nashville, Tennessee area after medics received an emergency phone call from her home in the gated Hurricane Mills community.

Thankfully, the Southern Belle is expected to make a FULL recovery, according to News Channel 5! At the time of the stroke she was placed under medical care and became immediately responsive to the treatment. Moving forward, Loretta has been advised by her doctors to relax, stay off her feet, and stay off the road while recuperating. This regrettably means that all of her upcoming concerts will be postponed until further notice.

HollywoodLifers, please keep your thoughts and prayers with Loretta while she’s in recovery!

