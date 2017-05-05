Kourtney Kardashian: The Real Reason Kris Has Been Urging Her To Date Younger Guys

REX/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian proved she’s over Scott Disick as rumors flew she was into a hot model! Kris Jenner might have been pushing Kourt to date younger guys, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. You will not believe why Kris did it!

Does Mama Kris Jenner, 61, have a secret plan for suggesting Kourtney Kardashian date younger guys? The 38 year-old beauty sparked rumors she has been “casually dating” model Younes Bendjima, 23. It seemed that the whole reason Kourt has gone for younger guys after her drama with Scott Disick, 33, might have been Kris’s idea! “Kris is encouraging Kourtney to date younger guys. She thinks it’s good for her to have fun but she has an ulterior motive,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Kris reportedly has been thinking that Kourtney should have her fun, but still go back to Scott! They’ve always found their way back to each other in the past. “She knows it will never go anywhere and what she really wants is for Kourtney and Scott to get back together,” the insider continued. “If Kourt keeps wasting her time with these young guys it leaves the door open for Scott.” Kris’s plan has reportedly been working because Scott has apparently not been happy to see Kourtney with Younes.

Kourt’s mom has reportedly always believed that she and Scott belong together, besides they have three children together. Kris has apparently hoped to see the family reunite once they work through their problems. “Kris still wants them to get married and be together, she thinks that’s whats best for her everyone, especially her precious grandkids,” the source told us. Scott has reportedly been going crazy with jealousy after seeing photos of Kourtney out with Younes. “Whether they are together or not, Scott gets really jealous when he sees or hears about Kourtney with anyone,” a source previously told HollywoodLife. “He’ll always love her, regardless of their status.”

