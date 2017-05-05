Click to Skip Ad
Khloe Kardashian’s $12 Secret To Hide Spider Veins In Her Legs — Takes 1 Minute

Fri, May 5, 2017 10:55am EDT by Dory Larrabee 1 Comment
Khloe kardashian legs
REX/Shutterstock
18 Photos

Temperatures are getting higher and hemlines are getting shorter — now is the perfect time to start showing off your legs! If your legs aren’t exactly summer ready, try Khloe Kardashian’s trick for tanner, slimmer-looking legs in seconds.

I’ll be honest with you — my legs are my least favorite part of my body. But adding a little body makeup makes them look more even, slimmer and hides any imperfections.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, is human like the rest of us, and revealed her secret weapon (that’s available at the drugstore!) on her app and website:

Sally Hansen’s Airbrush Legs is FLAWLESS legs-in-a-can, dolls! My glam squad uses it whenever I’m shooting to give my legs an even, glowy effect. It totally blurs out any little veins or freckles, and gives my tan a boost. It literally takes 60 seconds to dry and washes off in the shower.

I use a combo of the Beige Glow and Tan Glow shades to get the best match for my skin tone,” Khloe said.

Khloe Kardashian’s Body Transformation — See Pics

It’s true — you literally spray it on and it dries in a minute. It won’t transfer on clothes or furniture, so you don’t have to worry! This is a great option if you didn’t have time for a spray tan but want a bit of color.

HollywoodLifers, will you try Khloe Kardashian’s leg perfecting trick?

