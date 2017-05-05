Scott Disick, you got caught! It’s the most awkward vacation dinner ‘KUWTK’ has even seen because everyone knew he brought another girl to Costa Rica. You’ll never believe how tense the meal got as Khloe grilled him in an insane new clip!

Scott Disick got burnt! He could not hide the fact he brought another woman on the family’s vacation to Costa Rica in the awkward Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip. The 33 year-old tried to act cool, but it was not easy with Khloe Kardashian, 32, bringing the heat. She quizzed him non-stop about what he was doing on the trip and it was making Kris Jenner, Kourtney, Kim, and Corey Gamble beyond uncomfortable.

Kris tried to keep the conversation going and asked if everyone was “excited” to check out the springs the next dat, but Khloe jumped in. “You are going, Scott?” He said he was, but definitely looked like he was trying to hide something. Khloe seemed determined to make Scott feel as awkward as possible and asked, “Scott, how are you feeling?” When he seemed surprised by the question, Khloe added, “Is that a weird question to ask? I’m confused.” Someone off camera, that kind of sounded like Kim finally broke the tension and said, “let’s cut the bulls—,” and Scott agreed! The tension was not over because then everyone had to watch a fire dance performance. Hopefully Scott used the time to think of something to say!

“It’s pretty obvious the girls know something’s up,” Scott said in his commentary. “Nobody really wants to say what’s on their mind and if this dinner isn’t awkward enough, these fire dancer have come out and start doing hula-hoops. I mean, I already felt under fire.” Scott, we wouldn’t expect things to cool off any time soon because you seemed to be in deep trouble! Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday, May 7 at 9:00 PM EST on E!

