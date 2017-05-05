Kendall Jenner In Trouble: ‘Vogue’ India Cover Slammed For Snubbing Indian Women

Courtesy of Vogue India

Kendall Jenner’s embroiled in yet another controversy after the release of her ‘Vogue’ India cover. Readers are outraged that an Indian woman wasn’t chosen for the mag’s 10th anniversary cover! There are so many beautiful stars to choose from — why pick Kendall?

Kendall Jenner, 21, was hand selected by famed photographer Mario Testino to appear on the cover of Vogue India May 2017, which also happens to be the publication’s 10th anniversary issue. The shoot, as well as Kendall, are positively gorgeous, but it’s the fact that Vogue didn’t pick an Indian woman for the honor that’s infuriated their readers. Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput accompanies Kendall in some of the shots, but it’s clear that she’s the star. Readers pointed out that there are tons of gorgeous Indian models and actresses they could’ve picked instead.

“S

Her Vogue India snafu is just the latest controversy she’s experienced after a rough couple months. Kendall, of course, starred in that disastrous Pepsi commercial that showed her basically solving police brutality and racism by giving a handsome cop a can of soda. She also got wrapped up in the massive Fyre Festival drama, unluckily being one of the “influencers” who advertised the fest on social media. Things aren’t going so well right now.

HollywoodLifers, did you find Kendall’s Vogue India cover offensive? Why or why not? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.