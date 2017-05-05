Kendall Jenner ‘Not Surprised’ Ex Jordan Clarkson Is Dating Bella Thorne

REX/Shutterstock, FameFlyNet

Bella Thorne was spotted having a blast at Six Flags with Kendall Jenner’s ex Jordan Clarkson on May 4. A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how Kenny feels about the new couple, here!

Kendall Jenner, 21, clearly isn’t the jealous type. Her ex Laker-player man Jordan Clarkson, 24, stepped out with a new lady on May 4, and it was none other than the very sexy Bella Thorne, 19! But Kenny isn’t mad. She’s actually not surprised at all about the new pairing!

“Kendall thinks Jordan and Bella would be perfect for each other because neither one of them is interested in a serious relationship,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She isn’t surprised one bit to hear that they could be dating after pics surfaced of them together at Magic Mountain.”

We, on the other hand, were a little surprised. Bella and Jordan definitely seemed to be on a date at Six Flags. The duo rode roller coasters together, played carnival games together, and couldn’t seem to stop laughing! It was pretty adorbz.

It makes sense that Kendall would’t be upset. She doesn’t seem like the dramatic type, and she’s also moved on to a new guy – A$AP Rocky! They even shared a risque moment together at the Met Ball when he grabbed her booty! We’re just glad everyone seems happy!

