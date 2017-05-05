Courtesy of Instagram

Ever wish your little one could dress as trendy as a Kardashian? Now they CAN! Kanye West & Kim Kardashian have officially launched their new children’s clothing line, TheKidsSupply, and the best part? The collection is actually super cute. Just wait until you see these tiny chokers! We’re kind of in love.

After much anticipation, Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39, have finally dropped their new children’s clothing line, TheKidsSupply. We have a feeling it’ll sell out ASAP too, I mean, just LOOK at these precious pieces! The collection, which launched on May 5 and is now available for purchase, features various shades of black, olive, navy, and white, along with touches of red, pink, and even orange! The pieces themselves look super kid-friendly too as they range from comfy track pants to graphic tees and even soft dresses — just like the ones North West, 3, is famous for sporting!

All of my friends would ask where we get our kids clothes so now they will be available! Tomorrow’s drop is so sick! Just a hint…Calabasas — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 4, 2017

TheKidsSupply has been what we’ve been working on for a long time. I’m so excited about this! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 4, 2017

For the past few years Kanye and I have made almost all of our kids clothes and we have collaborated on a new kids line ! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 4, 2017

Kim took to Twitter on May 4 to tease the launch, telling fans how excited she was about these new clothes. “For the past few years Kanye and I have made almost all of our kids clothes and we have collaborated on a new kids line!” she wrote. “TheKidsSupply has been what we’ve been working on for a long time. I’m so excited about this!” And we are too! Already the stars have been met with positive fan reactions over these cute new clothes.

“ @ KimKardashian The Kids Supply collection is so LIT! ,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “ @ KimKardashian @KanyeWest New kids clothing line is so dope I’m wishing to be a child to get the Calabasas silk jacket .” Soon after launching, Kim took to Instagram to share a pic of Nori rocking said Calabasas silk bomber jacket. The reality star captioned the image, “#Inspo TheKidsSupply.com.”

Some of you may remember that Kim gave her Snapchat followers a sneak peek of the collection back in January, sharing a clip of North modeling some of the bright yellow-pieces — a sequined dress and matching shearling coat. “Northie picked out the colors and the fabric,” Kim could be heard saying in a second video. The couple’s new line has pieces retailing from $22 to $240.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love Kimye’s new clothing line, or not so much? What’s your favorite piece?

