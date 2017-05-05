Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Hid Marital Issues From Kids After Paris & Breakdown

Courtesy of Instagram

To say Kim Kardashian & Kanye West had a rough 2016 would be an understatement! But despite Kim’s Paris robbery, Kanye’s hospitalization & the marriage drama that followed, the duo managed to keep life relatively normal for their 2 kids. In fact, a new report claims they ‘shielded’ them from all the craziness!

While Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39, were experiencing major life changes back in 2016, apparently their two children North, 3, and Saint West, 1, were blissfully unaware! Able to keep it together in front of their little ones, behind the scenes, Kim and Kanye were reportedly experiencing marital problems after Kim’s horrifying Paris robbery and Kanye’s very public mental breakdown and hospitalization. Lucky for Nori and Saint though, Kimye managed to “shield” them from everything.

“The kids are so young that they didn’t really feel like anything was too different,” a source reportedly close to Kanye revealed to People magazine. “Both Kanye and Kim have done all they can to shield the kids from this all. There was no fighting in front of the kids.” Pretty admirable, right? And while the source did say the pair were going through relationship woes during that time, another insider dished that they’re doing “much better” now.

In fact, the source said that the couple has “been able to process things and move past them, and are very ready for what’s next and not be so focused on the mess that was last year. They’re in a much better place.” And although, that doesn’t take away from the painful times, we’re glad the couple, who tied the knot in 2014, are on the mend. At the Met Gala on May 1, Kim revealed that Kanye wasn’t with her in order to spend some time with the kids.

“He’s happy when he’s with them,” the mag’s source added. “The kids are happy and well-adjusted, and that’s the priority.” It’s hard to argue with that!

