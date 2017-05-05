Kanye West Deletes Twitter & Instagram: See His Craziest Social Media Posts Ever

REX/Shutterstock

It’s the end of an era, folks. Kanye West officially deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts on May 5, leaving a gaping hole in our hearts. See his 9 best posts ever and reminisce with us now that they’re gone forever.

Rest in peace, Kanye West’s Twitter. The 39-year-old rapper deleted the social media account that launched a million controversies, beefs, and album titles on May 5, as well as his Instagram. We’re certainly going to miss them! Here are his best tweets EVER, commemorated for all of eternity on HollywoodLife.com.

1. Cool Pants.

Kanye has feuded with many a person on Twitter, but his best fight ever was with Wiz Khalifa, who was mad at him for potential naming his album “Waves.” Kanye responded by saying he has cool pants, and reprimanding him from “distracting” him.

2. Too many responsibilities.

There was a time when Kanye wasn’t so serious and the things he tweeted were pure comedic gold, like his thoughts on water bottles.

3. Self-love.

We can’t help but admire Kanye’s sky-high self confidence, as highlighted in Feb. 2016.

4. This super-relatable sentiment.

Was this written by Kanye, or a needy girlfriend like myself? It’s a toss-up.

5. Everything’s better with kazoo.

In 2011, Kanye revealed his genius plan to add kazoo to one of his songs, and he actually did it! He put a subtle hint of the instrument on “Gotta Have It.”

6. Throwing shade at Jimmy Kimmel.

Kanye REALLY didn’t like when Jimmy spoofed his passionate BBC 1 interview in 2013, and responded with a string of hilarious and ridiculous tweets, including #NoDisrespectToBenAffleck and #AllDisrespectToJimmyKimmel.

7. The Life Of Pablo.

Kanye was very active on Twitter leading up to the release of his new album in 2016. He changed the title multiple times, revealed the track list, etc. He was clearly VERY happy with it. And tbh, it was the album of our lives.

8. Font frenzy.

Speaks for itself, don’t even think of emailing ‘Ye in Comic Sans.

9. #FirstWorldProblems.

You know when you just can’t get the right cherubic imagery on your Persian rugs? Kanye does.

HollywoodLifers, which Kanye tweet was your all-time fave? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.