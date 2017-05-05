Justin Bieber Flirts With Bikini-Clad Mystery Woman During His Day Off In Dubai

Courtesy of Instagram

Work hard, play hard! Justin Bieber was spotted chatting up a stunning mystery woman on May 5, during his fun-filled day off in Dubai. Flaunting his chiseled abs and tatted chest, the singer was living it up to the fullest at the luxurious beach-side bar!

Justin Bieber, 23, ditched his shirt while lounging at a beach-side bar in Dubai on May 5. Enjoying a break from his Purpose world tour, he was seen chatting up a bikini-clad mystery brunette at the exotic location. The singer was all smiles as he sipped on a frosty beverage, showing off his chiseled abs and huge tattoo collection. Wearing patterned trunks and a pair of trendy sunglasses, he seemed to be in great spirits while soaking up the sun! SEE THE PICS.

The Biebs was also seen catching up with another guy friend, so he didn’t appear to be too hung up on finding love. During his getaway, Justin has been sharing a plethora of sizzling selfies, flaunting his ink via social media. He was last romantically linked to Hailee Steinfeld, 20, after photos surfaced of them face-timing. However, the songstress immediately denied those rumors and revealed their relationship was platonic during a candid interview with Sirius XM. “No I am not [dating him],” she clarified for inquiring minds. “We’re friends, we’ve been friends for years.”

Hours before, Justin was spotted at a pool party at Zero Gravity beach club in the United Arab Emirates. The Biebs is slated to perform next at the Autism Rocks Arena on May 6, so fans can hardly wait to see him in the flesh! The singer will visit South Africa before arriving in the UK at the end of June, since he’ll also be performing at the British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park. His world tour, which kicked off last year, will finally come to an end in Tokyo on Sept. 24.

Justin recently celebrated turning his life around after his 2014 arrest. Taking to Instagram on April 23, he shared a before and after post on Instagram of his mugshot and a more recent selfie alongside the inspiring message, “the best is yet to come.” He’s clearly on a roll these days!

HollywoodLifers, will you be on the lookout for Justin’s upcoming performance? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.