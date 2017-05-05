Jennifer Lopez Swoons Over Romance With A-Rod On ‘The Late Late Show’ — ‘He’s The Best’

SplashNews

Ooh la la! Jennifer Lopez looked stunning while stopping by ‘The Late Late Show’ on May 4, rocking a sparkling silver dress. She dished about her sky-rocketing career and blossoming romance with Alex Rodriguez, revealing her beau is ‘the best.’

Jennifer Lopez, 47, made her highly anticipated appearance on The Late Late Show on May 4, catching up with her longtime pal James Corden, 38, for the special occasion. Rocking a sparkling silver dress and matching accessories, the actress looked absolutely jaw-dropping as she took the stage and waved to the cheering audience. Wasting no time, the dynamic duo got down to business and discussed her new show World of Dance, her blossoming romance with Alex Rodriguez, 41, and more. Whenever these two get together, they are an absolute riot!

“He’s the best. You would love him. I’m happy.” she gushed. “He’s a great guy. He’s fun. Awesome.” As far as how they started talking, J.Lo claimed she tapped him on the shoulder and said “hi.” The singer revealed she calls him by his first name, not A-Rod and she also talked about their sweet dinner dates. It looks like Jennifer hit a home run with her romantic life. The singer and her MLB beau recently made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala.

Justin Theroux, 45, and Terry Crews, 48, also joined her on stage. Justin talked about his show The Leftovers and Terry dished about his six-pack abs and loving wife! When discussing J.Lo’s show World of Dance, Terry even busted a move and showed off his insane skills, much to the delight of Jennifer and the audience! She has also been busy working on her hit show Shades Of Blue, portraying NYPD detective Harlee Santos, for season 2 of the cop drama. Fans can look forward to seeing plenty of her in the future, since it was recently picked up for a third season!

Jennifer will be returning to The Late Late Show for the Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special on May 22, and fans can hardly wait! Katy Perry, 32, is also slated to appear alongside her, both getting their groove on and taking dance lessons from a kid for a “Toddlerography” segment. J.Lo last belted out a few of her own jams in 2016, so we have high hopes about what to expect!

