Joseline Hernandez Quitting ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ After Season 6? The Truth Revealed

Courtesy of VH1

Can there seriously be a ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ without the Puerto Rican princess? Season 6 of the hit show may be Joseline Hernandez’s last, but she did make one epic promise! You have to see what she had to say in a new interview, May 4!

After season six of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Joseline Hernandez, 30, is unsure if she will return to the popular show! “I don’t know,” she told Galore magazine in a new, bombshell interview, May 4. “But I tell you one thing, you [are] always going to see Joseline Hernandez around,” she promised. So, what’s going on?!

Joseline didn’t divulge any reasons as to why she may not return to L&HH. However, she admitted that she’s been in high demand for a lot of on-screen gigs lately. “I love to act and [I’m] going to be in front of the screen for many, many years to come,” Joseline gushed [Phew!]. “And I got a few phone calls to go read for a few movies and things like that. But right now, I just have to pick and choose what works for me because I have so much work coming my way that for me to get into the character, I want to live that character. I want to really come up hard and really show,” she explained. Wow! So, maybe it’s her busy schedule that may keep her from filming a seventh season?

Right now, Joseline’s working extremely hard on her music and acting, as well as her post baby body. And, how could we forget about her role as a mommy to her baby girl, Bonnie Bella, [born dec. 38, 2016], who she shares with Stevie J, 45.

FYI, she and Stevie are going strong, at the moment. Like we EXCLUSIVELY told you, Stevie has been a model father and major support system to she and Bonnie Bella. “Joseline’s life is filled with so much love and joy,” our source said. Awe!

Speaking of joy, Joseline just showed the world the most epic baby shower on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Joseline’s Special Delivery. When the special aired on May 1, she was eight months pregnant while she awaited the birth of Bonnie Bella. It was SO good!

HollywoodLifers, do you think L&HH can go on if Joseline were to leave?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.