Canelo Alvarez Vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. — When & How To Watch The Epic Boxing Match

Fighters ready! Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will step into the ring for a highly anticipated bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Keep reading to learn everything you need to enjoy this incredible fight!

These guys hate each other. On May 6th, at 9pm EST, Canelo Alvarez, 26, will step into the ring to dance with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., 31, for twelve rounds of exciting boxing action. Here is how to watch Canelo and Julio, and everything else you need to know to enjoy this epic brawl:

1. This is an international event.

While the fight is going down in America, these two boxers are from Mexico. The contenders will be fighting with pride as their entire home country watches with the title of the greatest Mexican boxer alive on the line.

2. Redemption is on the line.

Canelo has a perfect record minus his only loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013 while Julio is battling to overcome years of drug suspensions and missing weight. Both of these boxers are out to prove they are champion material.

3. Here’s the tale of the tape.

These guys are fighting at 164.5 pounds and for a $6 Million dollar base purse. Saul is 5’9″ with a 70.5 inch reach and a record of 41-1-1. Julio is the taller fighter at 6’1″ with a 73 inch reach and a record of 50-2-1. There will not be a southpaw in the ring, both of these guys are orthodox fighters.

4. Who is going to win?

Anyone can win this fight but the smart money is being bet on Canelo who ranks better than Julio in speed, defense, power and every other boxing category. Good luck to both fighters!

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this fight? Do you think Canelo is too quick to beat or will Julio be the one left standing? Let us know who you will be placing your money on when the opening bell rings!

