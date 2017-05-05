Harry Styles Fans Rage On Twitter After Tickets To His Solo Tour Sell Out In Seconds

REX/Shutterstock

Harry Styles’ first solo tour sold out in a matter of seconds on May 5, and fans are losing it! After some dedicated fans did everything they could to score tickets, they sadly came up empty-handed. You have to see their insane reactions! Warning: It isn’t pretty…

Harry Styles, 23, first solo tour ever is sold out as of May 5. The singer chose to play smaller venues at some of the locations on his highly anticipated tour, and fans are not happy. When they couldn’t land tickets to his tour, they went wild on Twitter and we have their explosive reactions!

When you didn't get tickets to Harry's tour because all the fake fans got them… #HarryStylesLiveonTour pic.twitter.com/GUXjxXAD32 — Courtney ✨ (@CxurtneyR_x) May 5, 2017

When all the fake fans got tickets and the ppl who support him since 2010 get nothing #HarryStylesLiveonTour pic.twitter.com/I1zGPZqDHu — lil muffin (@iremjxra) May 5, 2017

*waits 7 years to see solo harry* *waits 7 seconds for all the tickets to sell out* #HarryStylesLiveonTour pic.twitter.com/ps9QSF2JRs — Slow Hands (@ProudLiLoGirl) May 5, 2017

so that's how it feels getting no concert tickets #HarryStylesLiveonTour pic.twitter.com/MOxudbFi1l — julia (@pasteljade_) May 5, 2017

Many fans tweeted these mind-blowing statistics about ticket sales: “Harry Styles debut solo tour sold all 179,627 tickets for 32 shows across 5 continents in less than 1 minute.” WOW.

Harry’s tour has been a trending topic on Twitter since tickets sold out within about 10 seconds for some venues. Fans have been tweeting their requests for Ticketmaster to make the ticket process easier and for Harry to expand his venue space and to add more tour dates!

They’ve even gotten a bit hostile online. Dedicated 1D fans, who have been following Harry for years, were calling people who managed to get tickets, “fake fans.” Yikes!

The singer will hit the road for the Harry Styles Live On Tour, on Sept. 19, 2017. His first show will kick off in San Francisco, CA at The Masonic, and it will wrap up on Dec. 8, 2017 in Tokyo. Harry is set to play venues in Nashville, Toronto, Boston, London, Milan, Australia and more! Check out his full tour schedule, RIGHT HERE.

Harry’s first solo debut album, since One Direction went on hiatus, will be released on May 12! The Harry mayhem began on April 13 when he released the front and back cover art of his self-titled album. Before that, Harry was MIA while he filmed his first movie, Dunkirk [which hits theaters in July]. Since then, he’s dropped two incredible singles, “Sign of the Times” and “Sweet Creature”.

