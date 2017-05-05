Harry Styles ‘Overwhelmed’ After Tour Sells Out In Seconds: Announcing More Concerts?

REX/Shutterstock

WAIT, did Harry Styles just promise to expand his tour?! Fans became furious when Harry’s first solo tour sold out within seconds on May 5. After they went wild on social media, the singer must’ve caught wind of the rage! See his response to the ticket madness!

We don’t know whether to cry over the fact that Harry Styles, 23, is so humble, or because he may have just promised more tour dates! “I am overwhelmed, thank you,” Harry said after he learned that his tour sold out within seconds. “If I don’t get to see you this tour, I’ll come back around next year if you’ll have me. Love, H.” OMG.

I am overwhelmed, thank you. If I don't get to see you this tour, I'll come back around next year if you'll have me. Love, H. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 5, 2017

“If you’ll have me”?! UM, obviously WE [meaning the world] will have you, Harry. SO, now that that’s cleared up, will the singer be expanding his tour into 2018?! According to his heartfelt tweet, it sounds like that’s exactly what he said!

Clearly, Harry must’ve heard about the outrage over the fact that his dedicated fans were unable to get tickets on May 5. When Ticketmaster made the tickets available at 9 AM, they sold out within seconds. And, fans were NOT happy about it. Fans flooded Twitter with scathing messages, where they criticized the ticket distributer and begged Harry to add more dates to his tour.

The singer will kick off his Harry Styles Live On Tour, on Sept. 19, 2017 in san Francisco, CA. And, the tour will wrap up on Dec. 8, in Tokyo. So, if he plans on expanding his first-ever solo tour, then he’ll be cutting it pretty close to the New Year. But, fingers crossed that’s all in the works!

We seriously can’t wait to see the kind of show Harry will put on when he performs solo. We have to mention that this is the first solo tour any of the One Direction members have announced since their “hiatus.” Although all of the other members [except Liam Payne, 23] released their own music, they have yet to embark on an actual tour. We’re curious to see which members and other celebs will show up to Harry’s tour!

Before Harry hits the road, fans can catch him when he performs on TODAY’s Summer Concert Series on May 9, followed by a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden from May 15 to 18. Amazing!

