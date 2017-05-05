Image Courtesy of Ellen TV

Ellen DeGeneres is one of the most welcoming hosts on TV — but she has no interest in having President Donald Trump on her show. In a new interview with Matt Lauer, she reveals that although she met him once, she’s very against his beliefs.

“I’m not going to change his mind,” Ellen DeGeneres, 59, told Matt Lauer during a sit down interview that aired on the Today show on May 5. Of course she was asked if she had any plans to invite President Donald Trump onto her talk show, but really she didn’t see the point. “He’s against everything that I stand for,” she said.

“We need to look at someone else who looks different than us and believes in something that we don’t believe in and still accept them, and still let them have their rights,” Ellen added. Of course she has had multiple political figures on her show in the past, including Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush and Bernie Sanders.

Ellen did reveal that she did meet Trump during an early season of her show, while he was promoting Celebrity Apprentice. “I flew in his helicopter and did a bit with him. So I knew him then,” she said. “I have not spoken to him since he’s run for president or become president.”

During Thursday’s show, Ellen told Matt on her show that Trump’s attitude toward the media was another thing that appalled her.

“He doesn’t hate the media. As a matter of fact he’s one of the people I know who has over the years loved the media more than most people. But it’s just this kind of catchphrase, the ‘fake news’ and the ‘fake media,’” Matt said, with Ellen responding, “I think he hates the media that doesn’t praise him. I think he hates the media that’s gonna attack him, which anyone would.”

