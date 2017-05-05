Courtesy of Twitter

As a huge Toronto Raptors fan, Drake can’t stand to watch his team lose against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The rapper was recorded potentially talking smack towards Khloe Kardashian’s man, Tristan Thompson, from the sidelines. Watch below!

SOMEONE is competitive! Watching his home team, the Toronto Raptors, from the sidelines during NBA Playoffs, Drake, 30, was spotted shouting something at the Cleveland Cavaliers players as they walked past his court side seat. The rapper, who appeared to have a pretty serious look on his face, is a HUGE Raptors fan so it’s likely that he could have been dissing Tristan Thompson, LeBron James, and the rest of the team from the sidelines on May 5.

Excluding tonight’s match, the Raptors are trailing 0-2 behind the Cavaliers in the NBA Conference Semifinals. If the Canadian team doesn’t pick up their game soon, they risk losing a shot at the championship. Meanwhile, the Cavs are having a pretty solid season coming off SIX back-t0-back victories since April 15 against both the Raptors and Indiana Pacers. That incredible track record ought to put rumors of the Kardashian Kurse to rest!

Towards the beginning of the season, the Cavs weren’t winning as many games as they should have. Angry fans channeled all their frustration out on Khloe Kardashian, who is currently dating one of the team’s key players. Online trolls bashed the reality star for allegedly bringing a curse with her whenever she attended Tristan’s events.

The bullying got so bad and convincing that even LeBron started to believe in the curse, but thankfully his wife, Savannah Brinson, smacked some sense into him. Savannah has since extended an olive branch to Khloe, and has told the other NBA wives and girlfriends to welcome her into their circle. Now the Good American designer finds herself surrounded by amazing friends at every basketball game!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake was shading Tristan and the Cavs? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.