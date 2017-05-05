Family Kicked Off Delta Flight Slams Airline: ‘They Treat Us Like Cattle & It’s Not Fair’

After throwing him, his wife, & their 2 infant kids off a flight, Brian Schear has some WORDS for Delta Airlines! Calling others to take action against ‘unfair’ treatment, the dad-of-3 opened up about his shocking experience with Delta while epically dissing the company. Just wait until you see what he said!

Brian and Brittany Schear were kicked off a Delta redeye flight — along with their two-year-old son and one-year-old daughter — simply for refusing to give up the paid seat their son was sitting in. Not only that, the couple were threatened with jail time and were told their kids would end up in “foster care.” CRAZY, right? Obviously Brian thought so too, and he’s finally speaking out about the shocking incident that was caught on tape.

“They never contacted us. And honestly, we didn’t contact them,” Brian told NBC News. “This whole thing has made me so angry and … you know … with the money that I’m out for the tickets, I couldn’t care less about that.” For Brian, it’s more about respect — or lack thereof in this case. And we have to agree. Just watch the video to see for yourselves, that’s NOT how customers should be treated.

“What blew me away was when they said, if you don’t give the seat up, you’re going to jail,” Brian continued. “Your wife is going to jail, and they’re gonna take your kids away.” Brittany agreed. “I’m not a confrontational person … and when you’re a mother and you have your 1-year-old and your 2-year-old and they threaten to take your kids away from you, I mean whether that’s possible or whether that’s, you know against the law, it just, it made my heart drop,” Brittany explained.

Brian says he hopes his family’s experience will cause airlines to realize they need to treat their customers better. His video has, after all, gone viral, so it looks like he’s already off to a solid start! “They need to change the way they treat us,” he said. “They treat us like cattle. It’s unbelievable. It’s not fair to treat people this way. We’re the customers, we’re supposed to be treated with respect.”

In case you’re wondering, Delta has since released a statement. While the incident occurred on Apr. 23, Brian didn’t upload his video until May 3. Delta responded on May 4, and since reached out to compensate them. “We are sorry for the unfortunate experience our customers had with Delta, and we’ve reached out to them to refund their travel and provide additional compensation,” the company said in the statement. “Delta’s goal is to always work with customers in an attempt to find solutions to their travel issues. That did not happen in this case and we apologize.”

The most shocking part for Brian though? He told CBS Los Angeles that he and his wife never expected the situation to escalate to the point where they would actually get booted from the plane. “We never thought it was going to get to the point where they were actually getting us all off the flight,” he said. “As we were leaving the plane, there’s four or five passengers waiting for our seat.” Pretty unbelievable if you ask us!

