Cinco de Mayo: Lo Bosworth Reveals Favorite Drink Recipe & The Ultimate Party Tips

Cinco de Mayo is always a great time for tasty drinks, delicious food and good company! And, one person who knows how to perfectly combine all 3 is Lo Bosworth! She EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com her exciting holiday plans! Get her secret drink recipe and party tips!

You may remember her from Laguna Beach, but Lo Bosworth, 30, is way beyond that! Now, she’s an accomplished author and an entrepreneur. She EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife.com the scoop on everything Cinco de Mayo!

“My favorite drink for the holiday is my Activated Charcoal Margarita with Tequila Don Julio 70 Añejo Claro,” Lo said! “It’s combined with muddled lemon and lime juice, cilantro, jalapeño, agave and activated charcoal. It creates a margarita that is black in color, and totally refreshing.” AH!

ACTIVATED DON JULIO 70 CHARCOAL MARGARITAS

Prep Time: 20m

Total Time: 25m

Serves: 1

Yield: 1 Margarita

Ingredients

1.5 fluid ounces Don Julio 70 Añejo Claro Tequila

1 fluid ounce fresh lime juice

1 fluid ounce fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro leaves

1 teaspoon fresh jalapeño, diced

1 teaspoon agave

1/4 teaspoon activated charcoal

1 lime wedge for garnish

Instructions

Muddle together fresh lime juice, lemon juice, cilantro leaves, and jalapeño. Let it sit for about 20 minutes to allow the flavors to come together.

Combine the fresh juices, cilantro and jalapeño with Don Julio 70 Tequila, activated charcoal and agave into a shaker filled with ice. Shake for at least 30 seconds.

Pour into a beautiful glass of your choosing and garnish with a lime wedge.

I'm excited for a little #cincodemayo party with pals in my backyard and these insane activated charcoal margaritas I've created with #DonJulio70! The recipe (spicy, skinny) is on the @thelodownblog (link in bio). #DonJulioPartner A post shared by Lo Bosworth (@lobosworth) on May 5, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

How do you like to celebrate the holiday, and how do you recommend our readers celebrate?

I have a backyard in NYC which is a rare commodity, so having friends over to enjoy it is one of my favorite things to do! I hang cafe lights and set out delicious apps and make big pitchers of Activated Charcoal Margaritas so I can enjoy the party too instead of being stuck in the kitchen.

Can you share 3 tips for throwing the ultimate Cinco De Mayo celebration?

I love to include mini bottles of Don Julio as place settings, with name tags attached. They also make for a really fun take-away, which is always a good idea and something people love.

Next up, make sure you have more ice than you anticipate needing.

Finally, lighting is everything – choose your source, whether it be candles or cafe lights to make everyone’s Instagram posts look moody and gorgeous!

Also, as a 4th and important tip, always serve a lot of water! It’s important people have fun, but responsibly!

What are the cocktail trends you are seeing for those hosting cocktail parties/dinner parties?

I’m seeing a lot of drinks that go back to basics, honestly!

What is your current drink of choice when attending a party?

I love an Old Fashioned that’s made with tequila! It’s a classic, but with an unexpected but delicious twist.

We know your blog is a huge focus right now. Can you tell us what else you are currently working on and what sort of projects you have in the pipeline?

Yes, TheLoDown.com is a huge part of my personal focus right now. I’m really expanding the content into wellness and I’ve made it very personal. I also have my feminine wellness line of natural, doctor-recommended products, Love Wellness, that’s been very well received, and I’m in the process of launching a new recipe-sharing community called, 500 Calorie Meal [coming soon]!

HollywoodLifers, what are your Cinco de Mayo plans?

