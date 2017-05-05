Chrissy Teigen Plastic Surgery Shocker: ‘Everything Is Fake Except My Cheeks’

FameFlyNet

We should be used to Chrissy Teigen dropping truth bombs on us by now, but her plastic surgery reveal left us stunned! You won’t believe what she confessed to having done!

Chrissy Teigen got super real about the price of beauty. The 31 year-old model completely owned every plastic surgery procedure she has had done over the years. “Everything about me is fake except my cheeks,” she said during a presentation reported by Byrdie. Chrissy pointed at her forehead, nose, and lips, and called them all, “fake, fake, fake.”

She revealed what was “the dumbest” procedure that she had done. “I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things,” she explained as reported by Refinery29. “It’s a big secret, but I don’t care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit.” Chrissy even joked about going back to do it again! “Now it’s back though, so now I’ve gotta pay for [liposuction] again. It was so easy.”

Chrissy explained that it’s made her feel better about herself and more secure in those insanely gorgeous red carpet dresses. “It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I’ve ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly,” she said. “I’m not shy talking about that sort of thing,” Chrissy added. “I have no regrets.” You’ve got to love her total honesty about such a touchy subject! Tons of Hollywood stars would want to hide any plastic surgery or beauty procedures, but Chrissy totally did not care. You go, girl!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked the work Chrissy’s had done? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.