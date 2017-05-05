REX/Shutterstock

Party’s over? While celebrating his 28th birthday at a Houston club, Chris Brown was reportedly served with a restraining order from his ex on May 4. This development comes after Karrueche Tran filed legal docs, claiming that he threatened to hurt her!

Karrueche Tran, 28, was finally able to serve her ex Chris Brown, 28, with legal docs triggered by alleged death threats on May 4, according to TMZ. The “Party” singer was celebrating with friends at his highly anticipated 28th birthday bash held at Grooves nightclub in Houston. He was leaving the party when a process server slapped him with papers from his former flame, and needless to say, he was livid about the timing. The hearing is set for later this month.

As we previously reported, Karrueche wants a judge to order Chris to stay clear of her, especially after his alleged death threats. The actress claimed he previously threatened to shoot her and has resorted to physical violence on a number of occasions. Karrueche reportedly made a “sworn statement” to a judge in early Feb. 2017 while trying to secure the restraining order for her own safety. She allegedly claims he’s punched her in the stomach and thrown her down the stairs.

The restraining order filed requires Chris to remain at least 100 yards away from Karrueche at all times. The same rules apply for her mother and brother, which the order also protects, and maintains that he stays at least 100 feet from them. Karrueche even claims that Chris has threatened multiple of her friends and recently threw a drink at them during an unknown incident.

Chris has previously been charged with domestic violence after beating up his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, on Feb. 9, 2008. He pleaded guilty to felony assault and was sentenced to 5 years of probation and 6 months of community service. Many hoped he turned a new leaf after the incident, since he’s been focusing on his career and daughter. The singer has yet to comment.

