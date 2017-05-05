Bella Hadid & More Slammed For Smoking At Met Gala: It Can Hurt Priceless Art

Courtesy of Twitter

The Metropolitan Museum Of Art has some big-time, wealthy donors — and some of them were NOT happy to see photos of Bella Hadid, Dakota Johnson and more celebrities smoking in the museum bathroom at the Met Gala on May 1.

“As a donor to the Met, I was so insulted to see all these ‘celebrities’ smoking and taking selfies of themselves in the bathroom,” one donor told Page Six. “Mostly, it’s disrespectful to the art collection, which needs to be kept 100% smoke-free. I would honestly like to see these people fined by the city.”

This is where it's at and yes, that is indeed Catherine Deneuve XPG. A post shared by Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) on May 2, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

It’s against the law in New York City to smoke inside, but that didn’t stop Bella Hadid, Behati Prinsloo, Dakota Johnson and more well-known celebs from lighting up at the Met Gala...then posting all about it on social media. The stars crowded into bathrooms at times, and it’s really pissed off board members, the paper reported.

“When you really need to go to the bathroom, you shouldn’t have to push P. Diddy out of the way to pee,” a source revealed to Page Six. “The board member stormed right out and complained right away to Anna Wintour’s team. It is so disrespectful to the museum.”

A video from the bathroom at the Met Gala shows tons of stars squeezed into the tiny room, and Kylie Jenner’s Instagram photo of her bathroom squad shows 15 people front and center — that’s not even counting the heads sticking out in the back! Everyone looked to be having a great time…but was it at the expense of all that expensive art?!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of these stars smoking at the Met Gala?

