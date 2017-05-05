‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Gears Up To Go Viral Again With Surprise MTV Awards Appearance

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s been a minute since Danielle Bregoli AKA ‘Cash Me Outside Girl’ did anything crazy, but that’s going to change on May 7! A source tells HollywoodLife.com that she has a major surprise planned for the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Cash her on the MTV Movie & TV Awards, howboutdah? Danielle Bregoli, 15, hasn’t done anything shocking in a while, but it looks like she’s about to at the big show on May 7!

“Cash Me Outside girl fans will not be disappointed when they watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards this weekend,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Producers are trying to keep her appearance a secret, are not advertising her nor has she been confirmed to be attending, but you can bet that she will be at the show.”

So exciting! MTV always has huge surprises at the movie awards, and this year will be no exception. “Danielle is nominated in a new category called Trending and she will be making a big splash during a moment that is aimed at going viral.” We’re sure they will succeed with the exciting stunt! We can’t wait to see what it is, and who else is up for the Trending award.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Danielle will do at the MTV Movie & TV awards on May 7? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.