Bella Thorne Dating Kendall Jenner’s Ex Jordan Clarkson? See Pics Of Their Six Flags Date

Bella Thorne might have a new man, and he’s a familiar face for HollywoodLife.com readers. The sexy ‘Famous In Love’ star spent May 4 at Six Flags with NBA baller (and Kendall Jenner’s ex) Jordan Clarkson!

We may have a new power couple on our hands, people! Bella Thorne, 19, spent a wild day at Six Flags Magic Mountain on May 4, and NBA player Jordan Clarkson, 24, was her date! In the adorable pics, the pair can be seen hopping on roller coasters, playing carnival games, and sharing a few laughs with another female friend. Could they be dating?! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS ON TMZ.

Bella certainly looked like she was dressed for a date. She stepped out in teeny tiny white shorts and a VERY cropped white tank with no bra, which showed not just her nipples but also major under-boob! Her newly blonde hair looked gorgeous with some easy waves, and her round white sunnies really topped off the look. How could Jordan resist?!

If these two really are hooking up, we can’t help but wonder how Kendall Jenner feels. She used to date the baller — he was even her New Year’s kiss on Jan. 1, 2017! She had also gone on several dates with him, and supported him at his Lakers games. Hopefully she’s not too bothered, it seems like she has A$AP Rocky to distract her anyway.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Bella an Jordan would make a cute couple? Let us know!

