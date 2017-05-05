Ariel Winter Defends Wearing Cleavage-Baring Dress To Casual Panel — See Rant

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Once again, Ariel Winter is putting body-shamers to shame. After being criticized for wearing a revealing dress to a casual event on May 3, the ‘Modern Family’ star took to Instagram in defense of her fashion choice.

Ariel Winter, 19, joined her Modern Family co-stars for a screening of this season’s finale episode on May 3, and while pretty much everyone showed up in jeans, she glammed it up in a much sexier ensemble. The 19-year-old rocked a super short gold mini dress instead, and the ensemble featured a major sheer cutout around her chest, revealing a ton of cleavage.

Compared to the others at the panel, Ariel’s look was pretty racy, but she totally owned it…and she let haters know she doesn’t care WHAT they have to say. “Why TF does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel?” she wrote on Instagram. “Why do I have to be like everyone else? Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want? WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that’s what matters. I know I did. Don’t ever let anyone stifle who you are and how you express yourself.” SLAY!!

This is not the first time Ariel has been vocal when it comes to defending herself from critics or the first time she’s shown a lot of skin without caring what people have to say about it. We love that she oozes confidence all the time and never lets anyone get to her!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Ariel’s look? How do you feel about her response to the critics?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.