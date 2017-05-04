‘Riverdale’ Recap: Jason Blossom’s Killer Finally Revealed

The ‘Riverdale’ mystery was finally revealed — while many more were opened back up. This week got dark, guys. You’ve been warned.

Alright this is your final warning, folks. If you don’t want to know who killed Jason, this is where you need to stop reading.

This week picked up with FP still in jail, wrongly accused — except he wasn’t only accused, but actually confessed. He told Sheriff Keller he had kidnapped Jason from the river that day, tied him up and planned on telling Clifford Blossom he’d give him back for money. Before he could, Jason got lose so he shot him, froze his body, and dumped it in the river. He also told him he broke into Keller’s office and took his files — which we know Hal Cooper did.

Jughead actually visited his dad in prison after everyone informed him his dad was framed, and FP couldn’t have been harsher, saying he wasn’t sorry he killed Jason. But it’s Jughead and FP — a son can tell when his dad is lying. He knew something was up, and thanks to Kevin’s boyfriend, Joaquin, he was about to find out.

Turns out Joaquin helped FP clean up and store Jason’s body, but never saw him do it. Only one other person knew about the clean up: another Serpent, Mustang, who they had found dead in bathtub after overdosing. (Dark for The CW, BTW.) Joaquin was also FP’s only call from jail; FP was smart enough to tell him where Jason’s letterman jacket was. But why lead anyone to evidence? In the jacket was a USB drive that revealed who really killed Jason: Clifford Blossom.

The Cooper/Blossom Family Secret

So, why did he do it? Well that was the big question. We did learn something about the Blossom family this week, though — it’s bigger than we thought. Hal’s grandfather wasn’t just murdered by his enemy, Papa Blossom — it was his brother. Afterward, Hal’s family changed their name from Blossom to Cooper.

Hal had done all those terrible things to Polly to try and keep her away from Jason, because they were related. When the “Coopers” told the Blossoms they knew about it, they didn’t even seem to care. So maybe Clifford killed his son to avoid the world finding out about the incest? Regardless it’ll be tough to figure out: the police came to arrest Clifford and found him hanging in the syrup barn, surrounded by drugs. So, why did FP lie to everyone? Clifford told him he’d kill Jughead if he didn’t.

So HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by the killer reveal? Next week’s finale may answer (or bring up) even more questions since we found out that while Veronica’s dad seemed to be innocent, her brother is coming back to town.