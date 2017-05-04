Papoose: 5 Things To Know About Remy Ma’s Husband Who Allegedly Cheated On Her

REX/Shutterstock

The drama with Papoose and Remy Ma is one of the hottest topics on ‘L&HH’ right now. The ‘Alphabetical Slaughter’ rapper is getting heat for allegedly cheating, but Remy isn’t feeding into the hype. Learn more about her husband and their history here!

1. He married Remy Ma in court before her jail sentencing

Papoose (real name Shamele Mackie), 39, proposed to Remy Ma, 36, in 2008, and their wedding plans were derailed after she was arrested for assault, weapons possession and attempted coercion and faced 15 to 25 years in jail. They were going to get married at the jail while she awaited sentencing, but the wedding was called off when he was allegedly caught trying to sneak a key into the building. They wound up getting married in court before her sentencing hearing in May 2008.

2. He broke into the rap game in 2005

Papoose hit the ground running with the release of his single “Alphabetical Slaughter”. He inked a $1.5 million deal with Jive Records, but his debut album Nacirema Dream got shelved. He started releasing free mixtapes , like Most Hated Alive, and released Nacirema Dream independently in 2013. His next album, You Can’t Stop Destiny, dropped in 2015. He’s also collaborated with Remy on her music video for “All the Way Up” alongside Fat Joe and French Montana.

3. He Beefed With Kendrick Lamar

For one wild summer, Papoose and Kendrick Lamar, 29, were sworn enemies. Kendrick called himself “King of New York” in his song “Control”, released in 2013 — something which Papoose couldn’t accept. The rapper dissed Kendrick with a “Control” remix, which Kendrick didn’t care about, calling the response “comical.” He got even with him with a few jabs at the BET Hip Hop Awards. Things have simmered down since.

4. He’s one of the stars of Love & Hip Hop: New York

Papoose joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: New York for their 2015 season. After Remy was released from prison in 2014, the rappers gained notoriety, and producers thought they’d be the perfect addition to the team. The couple was presented with an “an offer they couldn’t refuse” and jumped on the chance to make drama on TV.

5. He allegedly got another woman pregnant while married to Remy

The couple are plagued with cheating rumors at the moment. A woman claims that she slept with Papoose while Remy was still in jail, and that he’s the father of her daughter. But Remy’s not believing the rumors, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. She trusts him, and knows how loyal he was the entire time she was in prison. She thinks there’s no way her husband strayed!

