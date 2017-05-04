Jaylene Cook: Get To Know ‘Playboy’ Model Who Posed Naked On Mt. Taranaki

Have you heard of Jaylene Cook? The model made quite the splash on social media when she posted a naked photo of herself on Mt. Taranaki in New Zealand! Now, she’s major getting backlash from the mountain’s tribe. Here’s everything you need to know!
Jaylene Cook, 25, is the latest model to create waves on the internet for her racy photos! Now, she’s making headlines with her latest nude snap and you’ve got to get the scoop on her, below!
1. Jaylene is a New Zealand native.
She lives on Australia’s Gold Coast with her boyfriend [see #5]. However, Jaylene’s Instagram says that she’s currently based in New Zealand, because she is traveling with her man.
WE DID IT!! This was BY FAR the hardest thing I have ever done! Both mentally and physically. 2 minutes out of the car park I was already hurting, sweating and ready to turn back 😂 But it's amazing what you can accomplish with the encouragement and support of your partner! I could not have done this without you babe @thejoshshaw! • 🏔 Mount Taranaki Summit 🔭 9000ft ❄️ -11'C/35km winds 🏃🏻♀️ 12.6km (1.6km elevation) ⏰ 2am – 6.30pm (12hr hike time) 💪🏼 20kg pack (Josh had 40kg 😱) • This climb has forever changed me. I proved just how far I could push myself and I am truely proud of my accomplishment. This mountain was steep, rugged, ever changing and just pure brutal! Safe to say, I will never do it again 😅
2. Jaylene’s a Playboy Playmate.
She was named an official Playmate when she was featured in Playboy Mexico in Jan. 2017.
3. Jaylene has recently come under fire for posing naked atop Mt. Taranaki.
New Zealand is extremely upset with Jaylene. Mt. Taranaki is considered a holy site, and Jaylene upset the Maori tribe who told BBC that her actions were “inappropriate” to their sacred land. “It’s like someone went into St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican and took a nude photo,” Dennis Ngawhare, a spokesperson for the local Maori tribe, told the site. “It’s a sacred place and something like this is just very inappropriate.” Mt. Taranaki’s website tells viewers to “respect the mountain” and “do not stand directly on the summit stone.”
Jaylene spoke out about the controversy surrounding her naked photo. “[The photo’s] not crude or explicit in any way,” she told Stuff.co.nz. “We made ourselves knowledgeable on the history of the mountain. We were quite respectful. Being nude is not something that is offensive in any way. It’s natural and pure and it’s about freedom and empowerment.” She also reportedly claimed that she did not stand on the head of the mountain.
4. Jaylene is considered a “glamour model.”
A glamour model is a woman who models topless or nude for photos. While she is clearly an adventurous traveler and an Instagram sensation [with almost 300,000 followers], she also holds that third title.
5. Sorry guys, she’s taken.
Jaylene has a boyfriend, Photographer, Josh Shaw. He accompanies her on modeling gigs and the two travel all over the world together. She’s a self-proclaimed “plane hopper” and “adventure chaser.” The two also work together on various projects.
Words from my Beautiful man @thejoshshaw ❤❤❤ I love you baby 😘 "waking up next to the girl of your dreams every morning to unfamiliar sights, sounds and smells, no alarm clocks or anxiety about having to get out of bed to attend a job you hate. Instead feeling nothing but love & joy for the life you have created for yourself, a life of uncertainty and adventure – escaping normality and the 9 to 5 rat race to travel, learn and experience all that this beautiful life has to offer instead life is short ride where nothing is guaranteed, the only thing we can be certain of is that we are all slowly dieing and with each day that goes by we are one day closer to that certainty – so remember to open your eyes, look within and ask yourself daily, am I satisfied with the life I'm living? today like every other day I am grateful ❤"
HollywoodLifers, do you think Jaylene’s actions were disrespectful?
