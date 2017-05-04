Adam Devine: 5 Things To Know About The MTV Movie & TV Awards Host

REX/Shutterstock

Adam DeVine will take the stage at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards as host for the night! Before the wild festivities get under way, we’ve got everything you need to know about the funnyman here!

Adam DeVine has a big night ahead of him! The 33 year-old comedian will be hosting the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7. You might have recognized the funnyman from one of his roles on TV shows or hilarious movies so we’ve got the five things you need to know about Adam before he takes the stage on Sunday!

1.He’s a familiar face if you’re into TV comedies.

Adam worked with his buddies Blake Anderson, Anders Holm, and Kyle Newacheck as series co-creators, executive producers, and stars of Comedy Central’s Workaholics. The show ended after seven seasons on Mar. 15. He’s also been appearing on Modern Family as Sarah Hyland’s character Hayley Dunphy’s boyfriend Andy.

2. Adam was in a horrific car accident as a kid.

He was hit by a cement truck while he was crossing the street in his hometown of Omaha, NE. Adam was just 11 years-old when his legs were crushed from the accident. “It was really tough because I had to relearn how to walk, stand up, sit up, and everything,” he told KETV7. “The legs were totally mangled. I think that experience helped me realize that anything is possible.”

3. He met his girlfriend on a movie set.

Adam first met Chloe Bridges, 25, on set of a horror movie called The Final Girls. They even co-starred together Mike and Kevin Need Wedding Dates with Zac Efron! He wrote the sweetest message for her on her birthday. “It was Chlo Chlo’s bday yesterday! It took me a day to find the photo that perfectly encapsulates our relationship. Happy Birthday pretty!” he posted.

It was Chlo Chlo's bday yesterday! It took me a day to find the photo that perfectly encapsulates our relationship. Happy Birthday pretty! A post shared by Adam Devine (@andybovine) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:43am PST

4. Adam has his own hilarious solo act.

He recently wrapped his Weird Life 2017 standup comedy tour. Adam has also been a member of the sketch comedy troupes The National Lampoon Lemmings and Mail Order Comedy. You just know Adam will be totally ready for all those crazy, unexpected moments at the MTV Movie & TV Awards!

5. He’s totally pumped to be hosting.

He cannot wait to see what zany moments Adam will be a part of at the awards show on Sunday! He’s been telling viewers that the event will be “the biggest party of the year” and we’re beyond pumped!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Adam host the show? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.