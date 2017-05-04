May the Fourth be with you, HollywoodLifers! The women of the ‘Star Wars’ universe are possibly the most important in the entire series. From Princess Leia, to Rey, to Jyn Erso, the characters are so inspiring and badass. So, which one are you? Take our quiz to find out!

The late, great Carrie Fisher defined a genre and a generation when she first put on this cinnamon roll hair buns in 1977, and Princess Leia has been a bonafide legend since. It’s the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope in 2017, and Princess Leia is still the beautiful, courageous, and fierce warrior we remember from the very first time we saw the film. Are you like the princess turned General Leia?

Then there’s Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones). The character was introduced in the latest Star Wars film, Rogue One: A Star Wars story, but she’s been part of the narrative long before the events of the original trilogy ever occurred. The fearless and snarky fighter is the reason why Leia, Luke, Chewie and Han were able to take down the Death Star and Darth Vader from the inside out. Without Jyn’s cunning and quick wit, the plans to the death star would have never been delivered to Princess Leia! She sacrificed life and limb to save the galaxy.

Rey (Daisy Ridley) is another brilliant woman in a galaxy seemingly dominated by (handsome) men with attitude problems. She came form literally nothing, spending a life scavenging for scrap metal so she could eat, alone after her family left her on Jakku. Rey’s origins are still uncertain, but it seems like she’s going to learn a lot more about herself in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Jon suffered heartache after the death of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and learned to strive underneath Leia’s guidance. She’s the scrappy winner who’s defied the odds to possibly be the most powerful person of them all.

