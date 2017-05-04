New York Rangers Vs. Ottawa Senators Game 4 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

The Rangers got a much-needed game three win to keep them in the Stanley Cup playoffs hunt, and they’ve got home ice advantage against the Ottawa Senators once again. The puck drops at 7:30pm EST on May 4 and we’ve got your way to live stream game four.

There’s nothing like the rowdy home crowd at Madison Square Garden to make the New York Rangers come alive, and boy did they need it after dropping the first two games of their Eastern Conference semi-finals to the Ottawa Senators. With the round now at 2-1, the Rangers would love to tie things up before the series heads back to the Canadian Tire Centre.

Mats Zuccarello helped the team jump out ahead in game three on May 2 as the Rangers cruised to a 4-1 victory. He scored the opening goal of the game six minutes in and provided the assist on Michael Grabner‘s goal that came minutes later few minutes later. Going up 2-0 that quickly in the first period gave them the momentum the Rangers deeply needed. “I think that we set the tone right away. All of us got the skill, but it’s all about working hard and getting the pucks and winning one-on-one battles,” the 29-year-old said after the game. “A 4-1 win at home, we’ll take it, and then we go on to the next one.”

"We came out strong." – @zuccarello36 after he scored for the #Blueshirts in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/RksxujaYpC — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 3, 2017

The Rangers set the tone early, with 15 shots on goal in the first 20 minutes, compared to a mere five by the Senators.”We wanted to make sure that we got pucks in deep and put pressure on them, and we did that,” coach Alain Vigneault said. “There’s no doubt in that first period there we had pretty good pace out there.”

Senators coach Guy Boucher agreed that his team couldn’t keep up, saying “There’s no X’s and O’s in this game for me. The game was lost in the first period,. They wanted it so badly, and we didn’t match that, period.” He added “We killed ourselves in the first period. If you look at our game, we were off. Off on our passes, off on our everything. When you give away 20 minutes like that, you don’t deserve to win.”

