Utah Jazz Vs. Golden State Warriors Live Stream — Watch Game 2 Of The NBA Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

Hoop dreams! Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will be facing the Utah Jazz inside the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California on May 4th for game 2 of their Western Conference playoff series. Catch every dunk online here beginning at 10:30pm EST.

The Golden State Warriors are looking to make it 6 straight wins in the postseason when they host the Utah Jazz during game 2 in the second round of their Western Conference playoff series. Stephen Curry, 29, and his Warrior squad have been near flawless without a single loss in the 2017 NBA postseason. Golden State knocked off the Jazz 106-94 during game 1 in Oakland on May 2nd after sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round. Game 2 looks to be more of the same for the Warriors unless the Jazz can find some way to slow down Golden State’s explosive offense.

The Warriors got it done in game one of this series the same way they have been doing it all season long, with strong production from the starting five, great work from the bench and all a little help from the top coach in the NBA, Steve Kerr, 51. The Warriors seem to be on a mission and destined to return to the NBA Finals.

The Jazz stumbled into this series after getting beaten up in 7 games in their opening round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Waiting for the winner of this series will be either the Houston Rockets or the San Antonio Spurs who are battling it out in their series in which the Rockets are leading.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this critical game 2? Do you think the Jazz can get an upset on the road or are the Warriors too tough to beat? Let us know what you think the score of this game will be?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.